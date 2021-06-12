New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,029 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $30,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.36 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

