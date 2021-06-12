New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,500 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

DTE stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.19 and a one year high of $145.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

