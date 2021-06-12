New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,700 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $27,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Truist upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

Shares of RNG opened at $274.56 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,740. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

