New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.06 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,985 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $26,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

NYSE BURL opened at $313.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.46 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.