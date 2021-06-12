New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.64% of Semtech worth $28,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after buying an additional 132,154 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 62,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Semtech by 44.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,014,000 after buying an additional 84,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.