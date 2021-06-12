New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,035 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Baker Hughes worth $29,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

