Neutron (NTRN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Neutron has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $237,910.21 and $9.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars.

