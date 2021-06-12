Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $5.13 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $5.15.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
