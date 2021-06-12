Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NLLSF opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

