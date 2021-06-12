Needham & Company LLC Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $280.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

