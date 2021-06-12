Nebula Caravel Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 636 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,078% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,328,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,214,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,720,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,731,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.