Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.70 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00005821 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $36.70 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,948,568 coins and its circulating supply is 17,562,638 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

