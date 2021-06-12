Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Navistar International’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

