NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.54. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £23.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.57.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). In the last three months, insiders bought 95,306 shares of company stock valued at $289,391.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

