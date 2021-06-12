NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57.

In related news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have bought 95,306 shares of company stock valued at $289,391 in the last three months.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.