Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,824,000 after purchasing an additional 263,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $28.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $936.80 million, a PE ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $78,117.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,531.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 67,196 shares of company stock worth $1,855,398 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

