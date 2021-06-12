National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,170 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.52% of National Instruments worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

