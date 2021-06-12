National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NG. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,026.77 ($13.41).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NG opened at GBX 918.60 ($12.00) on Thursday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 917.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £32.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 105.83%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.