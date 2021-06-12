National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$90.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.89.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$82.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$64.98 and a one year high of C$82.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.