Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,209 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $124,055.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,947,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $340,212.39.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,941,293.10.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,523,133.36.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

