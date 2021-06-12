NaPoleonX (NPX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $7.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

