Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $629.26 million, a P/E ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

