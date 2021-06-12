Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.72. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 41,736 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 5,690,207 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 54.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 693,335 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 191.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 671,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 211.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 635,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

