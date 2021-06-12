N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

BWNG stock opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £298.39 million and a P/E ratio of 24.92. N Brown Group has a 12 month low of GBX 31.32 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 7,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.