MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Qumu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qumu by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 190,186 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $3.80 on Friday. Qumu Co. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

QUMU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

