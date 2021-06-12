MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,414,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOAC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

