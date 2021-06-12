MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDMXU opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

