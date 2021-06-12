MYDA Advisors LLC Raises Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,028,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 501,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 232,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

