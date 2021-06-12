MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,000 NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBSE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $169.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.01.

NeuBase Therapeutics Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE).

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.