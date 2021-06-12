MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.68.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

