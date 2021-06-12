MYDA Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 139,488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.92 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -84.13.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

