MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,185 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1,002.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $76.93 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.