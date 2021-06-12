MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 613,786 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.81 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

