mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060443 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003552 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022221 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.16 or 0.00799273 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.14 or 0.08362705 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086737 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

