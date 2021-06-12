Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Up 9.5%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) shares traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52. 207,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 125,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$111.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

