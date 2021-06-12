Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $211.91

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $211.91 and last traded at $211.87, with a volume of 2395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

