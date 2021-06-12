Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.32. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $444.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.