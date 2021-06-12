MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

MOR opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

