Morguard Co. (MRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

TSE MRC opened at C$153.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$131.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Morguard has a fifty-two week low of C$95.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$158.01.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morguard will post 13.5400007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Morguard in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

