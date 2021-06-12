Morgan Stanley Lowers Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $4,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

