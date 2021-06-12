Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock opened at $344.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $344.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $6,980,658 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

