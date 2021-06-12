Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 7.7% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $48,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after acquiring an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $6,980,658. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $344.88. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

