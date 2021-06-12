Monte E. Ford Sells 9,550 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $118.45 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $173,772,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

