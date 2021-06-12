Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Short Interest Update

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 12,200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

