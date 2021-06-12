Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.50 and last traded at $69.50. 1,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MONRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

