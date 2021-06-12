Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

MOMO opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.49. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Momo’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

