Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.