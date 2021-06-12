Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $248.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.26. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

