Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTEM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $499.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $4,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,516,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,087,544.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,829,000 after buying an additional 1,735,774 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth about $7,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 815,631 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 715,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 121.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 627,843 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.