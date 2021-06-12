Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,035,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

MRNA opened at $218.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 175.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Moderna by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 189,307 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

